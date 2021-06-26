Leicester transfers: Foxes a viable option for Coutinho

Foxes of Leicester provides the usual transfer rumours along with our opinions, as Leicester City and fans are delivered a Philippe Coutinho update. Can you envision the Foxes signing Philippe Coutinho permanently at the moment? No – me neither, for a plethora of reasons: firstly his wages are extortionate unless you’re currently shining star, which he isn’t. He has it in the locker but has had a tough few years in my opinion. Then there is the presumption that he sees himself at an elite side; Leicester challenge the major clubs around the world but unfortunately are not one.