Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leicester transfers: Foxes a viable option for Coutinho

By Thomas Bradley Alderman
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoxes of Leicester provides the usual transfer rumours along with our opinions, as Leicester City and fans are delivered a Philippe Coutinho update. Can you envision the Foxes signing Philippe Coutinho permanently at the moment? No – me neither, for a plethora of reasons: firstly his wages are extortionate unless you’re currently shining star, which he isn’t. He has it in the locker but has had a tough few years in my opinion. Then there is the presumption that he sees himself at an elite side; Leicester challenge the major clubs around the world but unfortunately are not one.

foxesofleicester.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

106K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Philippe Coutinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxes#Wolverhampton Wanderers#Brazilian#Lcfc#Leicestershire Live#The Premier League#City#Portuguese#Selecao#Sport Witness#The Blue Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
Portugal
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Barcelona outcast Coutinho desperate to hear from Liverpool

Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho is desperate to hear from former club Liverpool. Sport says Liverpool are one of three possibilities for Coutinho in his bid to leave Barca over the next few months. It is believed the former Reds star's preference is to head back to Anfield this summer three-and-a-half...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Inter Milan, Leicester keen on Barcelona playmaker Coutinho

Inter Milan and Leicester City are emerging as the two teams with the strongest interest in Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona. The Brazilian is not in the plans of the Catalan giants moving forward and they would prefer to remove his salary from their wage bill this summer. According to Sport,...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Klopp “Closed the Door” On Coutinho Return

Philippe Coutinho’s 2018 transfer to FC Barcelona was a financial windfall for Liverpool that helped add the final few pieces to the roster that would go on to win the 2019 Champions League Final and the 2020-21 Premier League title. For Barcelona and Coutinho, the move has largely been a disaster.
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Sancho, Coutinho, James, Daka

Liverpool have enquired about the availability of Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, who has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Mbappe's contract at PSG is set to expire in 2022. (Marca) Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku has all but ruled out a Premier League return...
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona midfielder Coutinho offered to AC Milan

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been offered to AC Milan. Coutinho suffered a serious knee injury in December, restricting him to just 14 appearances last season in all competitions for Ronald Koeman's men. The Blaugrana are looking to drive down their huge wage bill, but given the 29-year-old's physical condition,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Philippe Coutinho's 'Big Dream' Is To Return To Anfield

Liverpool seem to be looking for attackers and midfielders to bring solid competition for the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and more of their players. With Gini Wijnaldum already departing and it likely that Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri will be sold this summer, Jurgen Klopp will...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Mundo Deportivo: Milan option cannot be excluded as Coutinho is set to leave Barcelona

AC Milan are in the market for a new attacking midfielder and it appears Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona could be an option, according to a report. Spanish source Mundo Deportivo (via MilanNews) writes how Coutinho is expected in Barcelona this week to carry out the usual medical examinations before the start of the new season, but despite this his future with the Catalan club is very uncertain.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Leicester are in the chase for Philippe Coutinho amid more updates

Leicester City are reportedly one of three clubs involved in the chase for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho amid more transfer updates about the Brazilian. Foxes of Leicester’s assessment on the possibility of signing Coutinho a couple of years or so ago is very different from our verdict these days. Essentially, the Foxes are now well-known and consistent enough European guests to attract the world’s best, but only if said stars need reinventing or a big boost to their careers. LCFC are not going to capture the Erling Haaland’s of football, but you get the gist.
MLSgoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Griezmann an alternative option for Man City

Arsenal tempted by Belotti bid (Calciomercato) Ramos approached by City, PSG & Bayern (ESPN) Man Utd to wrap up £77m Sancho deal this week (The Telegraph) Griezmann an alternative option for Man City (Fichajes) Sampdoria close to D'Aversa appointment. Roberto D'Aversa looks set to take over as Sampdoria coach. The...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leicester closing on double swoop

Leicester City are closing in on two key signings to rebuild their squad following last season's failure to finish in the top four. The Foxes will once again have to settle for Europa League football, after falling out of the Premier League top four towards the end of last season.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Vardy: New training HQ will help Leicester in transfer market

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy says the club's new training centre will help them in the transfer market. City will have their first full campaign at their £100m facility at Seagrave this coming season and Vardy believes it will act as a lure to prospective signings as the club look to strengthen their squad this summer.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka confirms he is joining Leicester in a 'dream move' to the Premier League as Foxes appear to beat off competition from Chelsea and Liverpool for the £25m-rated Zambian

Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka has confirmed that he is joining Leicester City with the Foxes appearing to beat off fierce competition from other Premier League sides for the Zambian. Sportsmail reported earlier this month that Leicester were in advance talks to sign the 22-year-old, who attracted interest from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy