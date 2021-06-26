John Andersen: A visit to Withee in search of family ties

Withee, Wisconsin is a small community that lies in the Towns of Hixon and Longwood in Clark County. The current population of Withee is 487 people more or less. On June 7 I and my oldest daughter took a trip to Withee. The occasion was her first trip home in about two years and a longing to bring together both sides of my family history. I was poking around Family Search and had put together the scattered backgrounds of the Norwegians, French. French Canadians, Scotch that make up my family.