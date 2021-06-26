Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Mum who died in roundabout crash was 'loving free spirit' who adored her kids

By Lee Grimsditch, Matthew Dresch
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OBMK_0ag1SVpu00
Alex Ford has been described as a loving mum who adored her two children (Image: Ant Armstrong)

A mum-of-two who died in a roundabout crash has been described as a 'loving free spirit' who 'adored her kids'.

Alex Ford, who was in her 20s, died alongside Scott Simpson and Jay McEvoy in the horror smash, the Liverpool Echo reports.

The trio were travelling in a car that crashed into a roundabout in Liverpool in the early hours of April 26.

One of Alex's childhood friends Ant Armstrong has described her as a loving mum.

He said: "We're still devastated and the family are still in bits. I grew up with her, and we went to school together.

"We both grew up in Wavertree (Liverpool) as well and she lived in Old Swan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3keHfD_0ag1SVpu00
Alex pictured alongside her lifelong friend Ant Armstrong (Image: Ant Armstrong)

"I've DJ'd in town since I was 17 and she used to come to all my events and watch me DJ in the nightclubs.

"She was a free spirit who adored her kids. Anyone who come into contact with her she always left a good impression on them - she was a loving person.

"She always got in touch with me over my events - telling me how proud she was."

In August, Ant is hosting a large music event in the city in Alex's memory with the aim of raising money for her children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frSa9_0ag1SVpu00
Alex died in a roundabout crash alongside two others (Image: Ant Armstrong)

The event - where many of the city's top DJ's including Lee Butler, Anton Powers and Amelia Preston will perform sets - will take place at the Shankly Hotel on August 6.

Ant said: "I didn't know what to do with myself, I was devastated when I heard the news - I couldn't sit around so I planned this night.

"Every DJ in Liverpool wants to come down and do their part.

"It's nice to see all the big city DJ's come together and forget about the club politics for one night for this special cause.

"I think this is something that helps keep the family attached to Alex because of how much she loved the nightlife scene in Liverpool."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cO9UK_0ag1SVpu00
Scott Simpson's family said he had a 'heart of gold' (Image: liverpoolecho.co.uk)

Relatives of Scott Simpson, who died alongside Alex in the crash, also paid tribute to him.

They described the 28-year-old as a 'fabulous dad' in a statement released through police.

It said: "Scott was an absolute amazing son, brother, father, cousin, uncle, nephew and the best friend to all.

"Scott was the most kindest, loving person with a heart of gold and nothing was too much if anyone needed his help.

"He adored his family and was a ray of sunshine in all our lives.

"Always the life and soul of a party, throwing a few shapes out on the dance floor, as he’d say.

"Scott was a fabulous dad to his beautiful little boy Thomas, who he doted on.

"All our family have been left devastated by the loss of our boy and no amount of time will ever heal us over our Scott. Gone far too soon.

"Scott was a very popular lad with an amazing amount of friends, who he adored as they adored him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxOSq_0ag1SVpu00
James McEvoy's family described him as a 'happy man' who 'always had a smile on his face'

Jay McEvoy's family also shared a statement, describing the 33-year-old as a 'happy man' who 'always walked with a smile on his face'.

The statement said: "James lived his life a happy man. He always walked with a smile on his face and would actively encourage the smiles of others.

"James holds a very special place in our hearts and will do for eternity. He is a dad, a son, a brother, a grandson, an uncle, a cousin and a nephew; But most importantly an everlasting friend.

"The news of his passing is deeply distressing and full of sadness for our family; April 26th 2021 will undoubtedly be engraved in our minds for years and years to come.

"However, we collectively thank members of the public, friends of the family and close friends of James for their unmatched support during our grief; we especially thank the emergency services and the brave bystanders for their devoted and courageous efforts in attempting with best interests to give James the best chance.

"Unfortunately, this time it was not meant to be, but it is people like those who aided James in his time of need that give us as a society hope.

"The efforts of strangers puts the Liverpool culture into perspective and we truly thank you with all our hearts.

"James’s spirit and charisma will forever live within the hearts and minds of everyone who had the pleasure to know him.

"From the family we love you James and will miss you with every inch of our love. We will miss and love you forever our Jayjay xx."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

366K+
Followers
74K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Spirit#Roundabout#Nightclubs#Accident#Uk#Liverpool Echo#Wavertree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police search for four-year-old boy who and father missing for almost a week

Police are attempting to trace a missing four-year-old boy and his father, who have not been seen for almost a week.James and Ian Malone were last seen playing near Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, around 10.15am on Sunday, 4 July.Mr Malone, 44, had met James as part of a planned visit on Sunday morning, but during then left the area with his son. Neither have been seen or heard from since.Northumbria Police said officers had been carrying out enquires to locate James and Mr Malone, but had so far been unable to identify their whereabouts.Detectives have released an image of the pair,...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Young girl dies after remote control battery burns hole in esophagus

A 2-year-old British girl died after she swallowed a battery from a remote control that burned a hole in her esophagus – and her heartbroken mother is warning parents of the danger. Harper-Lee Fanthorpe died at a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent in May after swallowing the battery, whose acid seared through...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Audacy

Watch as Megan Fox's kids adorably crash her interview

Megan Fox had some unexpected adorable guests crash her interview on Monday’s episode of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. During the virtual interview, "In the house that we're staying in right now,” as Megan explained, the star was adorably video-bombed by her kids Noah, 8, Bohdi, 7, and Journey, 4, who she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, as they not-so-subtly crawled in the background throughout.

Comments / 1

Community Policy