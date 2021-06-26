Apostle Peter’s Restoration and Promotion
During my devotional time this morning, I finished the Gospel of John. I have studied that entire gospel during a class at Princeton Theological Seminary, I taught the Gospel of John a number of times in various Bible studies and classes, and I have heard many sermons on this text. Denominations in the United States have guidelines on how long their sermons should be—the Roman Catholic homily is about 8 minutes, the Presbyterian sermon about 16 minutes, and the Baptists preach 25-30 minutes. Because the sermonic time is limited, most preachers focus on just one part of John 21: the question Jesus asks Peter after he betrayed Him three times. Jesus asks if Peter loves Him. Peter answers in the affirmative, and this section is known as the Restoration of Apostle Peter.ahherald.com