Monmouth County, NJ

County Awarded Additional NJTPA Funding for Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge Project

By MC Public Information
ahherald.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that the County was awarded an additional $15.75 million for the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge (S-32) construction project by the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA) and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT). This additional funding will allow the County to expedite the start of construction on this critical transportation project.

ahherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Transportation Planning#Emergency Evacuation#Njtpa Funding#Njdot#Bridge
