Trenton, NJ

The New Law Allows Doctors to Make Authorizations Via Telemedicine

By 13th Legislative District Office
ahherald.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, NJ - Senator Declan O’Scanlon’s legislation allowing doctors to authorize medical marijuana for eligible patients via telemedicine was signed by Governor Murphy. The new law (S-619) will eliminate the necessity of burdensome visits to doctors’ offices for some residents with restricted mobility. “Digital authorization will enable qualified medical cannabis...

ahherald.com
