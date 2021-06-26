Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Member Info for SWORD20

Life Style Extra
 14 days ago

DHSC doesn't want to win. DHSC seeks to gain or not lose credibility beyond money. Do you think a lawsuit would help him gain credibility? if so, then you can consider that politics can weather the storm. The outcome will unlock the course26 Jun 2021 15:51. Thank's Forky9. "In both...

www.lse.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Vat#Common Sense#Amputation#Dhsc#Statu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for FreeTheCaterham7

Online enquiries via all brokers feed into the same RSP system where they will be seen by all Market Makers. Market Makers generally don’t distinguish much between brokers (unless they are particularly spivvy in which case they’ll set up the system to not return a price) so if one broker can’t get you an offer it’s nearly always because the market as a whole isn’t offering, not because of which broker you are using.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Pensionfund101

I should add that I feel both outcomes are unlikely!. RE: JULY WORKS SCHEDULES...VERY BUSY MONTH06 Jul 2021 21:56. Always appreciate your insight and sharing of knowledge, then DMOR before deciding to commit. Was talking to the wife earlier so a trip across the sea to the ‘fete’ could well...
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Deadliest Dog Breed in the U.S., According to Data

While some dog breeds have shown to be more inherently prone to aggression than others, not unlike humans, a dog's personality and general disposition is largely dependent on controllable factors—everything from how they are trained and treated by their owners to their diet and the conditions of their living environment. This is important to note before we dive into statistics on the deadliest dog breeds in the U.S.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court donor ruling is a defeat for Kamala Harris

Many media pundits will reflexively view the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down the California rule mandating that nonprofit groups disclose their top donors as a victory for conservatives such as Charles Koch. While the Koch-associated group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) served as the lead plaintiff to challenge the law, this 6-3 ruling by the justices should also be viewed as a loss for Vice President Harris.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

US Supreme Court hits a home run for civil rights

On July 1, the Supreme Court ruled in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta the government cannot force nonprofit organizations to disclose the names of their supporters. As a former executive director and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a statewide youth assistant to Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, I believe this ruling presents one of the most significant wins for civil rights in decades.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Electionsboonecounty.in.gov

Clerk Election Info

NOTICE: We will no longer be performing any marriage ceremonies in our office. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. You can register to vote at the Boone County Branch of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles located at 2222 N Lebanon Street, in Lebanon Indiana. the County Clerk’s Office at the Boone County Courthouse, or at a public assistance office, while applying for services. You also may obtain a mail-in registration form from your local public library, the Boone County License Branch, at Township Trustee offices or City and Town Clerks offices.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Public Safetydiscoverestevan.com

Police Commission To Conduct Inquiry Into EPS Workplace Concerns

The Saskatchewan Police Commission will be conducting an inquiry into workplace concerns at the Estevan Police Service, according to a release issued this morning. The inquiry will, according to the release, consist mainly of fact-finding interviews focused on workplace culture, health and well-being supports for police officers, the role and responsibilities of the Chief of Police and the Estevan Board of Police Commissioners, and what effect these factors may have on the quality of police services in Estevan.
Worldneworleanssun.com

Pakistan unsafe for women journalists

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Pakistan is one of the most dangerous places for journalists and the conditions for women scribes are even more appalling due to widespread online abuse, hatred and physical violence. Pakistan is ranked 145th out of 180 countries in RSF's (Reporters Without Borders) 2020 World Press...
PoliticsHammond Daily Star

Democracy or fascist state?

Fascism is corporate economic power merged with the political power of the State. The United States has been creeping in this direction for decades, but now it would appear that our government is unabashedly there, and in the shadows about it no longer. It is critical we figure out how...
PoliticsColumbian

Letter: Examining the ‘meh’ in America

A letter proclaiming America as “the greatest nation on earth” got me thinking. While we may have the largest military (you get what you pay for), the most obscenely wealthy billionaires who pay no taxes, and the most guns (close to 400 million), we don’t always do so well. Despite paying the highest amount of our GDP on medical expenses, our life expectancy of 78.6 years ranks about 46th worldwide. You don’t always get what you pay for. One source reported life expectancy in 2015 at 78.9 for white people and 75.5 for Black people, more than a three-year difference. We are indeed the fattest nation on earth. Some two-thirds of our population are overweight, and the obesity rate of around 40 percent is the highest among major nations. Also, when it comes to COVID-19 deaths we are No. 1, with more than 600,000 dead. (But Brazil is gaining fast!)
EconomyLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-U.S. regulator drops case against two London forex traders

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator has dropped a. case against two former top London currency traders that alleged. exchange-rate rigging, the agency said on Thursday, drawing a. line under an eight-year pursuit by U.S. authorities. The U.S. Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) withdrew its case...
Congress & CourtsSkagit Valley Herald

Letter: Skinning the Constitution

No matter how you skin a cat, it’s bound to be hard on the animal. Though I don’t believe Supreme Court conservatives torture cats, they do seem to enjoy skinning the Constitution, and their last two decisions of the 2020-21 court session were clear examples of how they do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy