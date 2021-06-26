Cancel
Mercedes-Benz Finds ‘Less Than 1,000’ Users Exposed in Data Breach Investigation

By Kristin V. Shaw
If you shared personal information with Mercedes-Benz between January 2014 and June 2017, your data may have been exposed. This week, the German automaker reported the initial findings of its investigation regarding the breach after a vendor raised the alarm on June 11 of this year. While Mercedes-Benz says “no...

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

