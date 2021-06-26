Mercedes-Benz Finds ‘Less Than 1,000’ Users Exposed in Data Breach Investigation

While the current Mercedes-Benz lineup includes C-class and an E-class convertibles, both will reportedly be replaced with a single model for the 2023 model year—possibly wearing the name CLE-class. Details are scarce so far but we have seen spy photos that show Mercedes-Benz is indeed developing a new ragtop, and a trademark filing revealed the CLE-class name is in the mix. We aren't sure which powertrains the CLE-class will offer when it debuts, but we expect a mix of four- and six-cylinder options. Although it may replace both the C- and E-class Cabriolets, the spy photos make the prototype look closer in size to the newly-redesigned 2022 C-class sedan, which would mean its closest rivals will be the Audi A5 and the BMW 4-series. The CLE-class will surely spawn a Mercedes-AMG variant and could even be adapted to the brand's ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach line.