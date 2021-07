A viewing and funeral Mass are set for Friday for former City Council President Anna Verna, who died Tuesday. She was 90. The viewing will go from 9:45 a.m. to noon at The Church of St. Richard’s, 3010 S. 18th St., followed by her funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her name to St. Richard’s Church, 3010 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19145. To offer the family expressions of sympathy, visit www.montiragofuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Monti-Rago Funeral Home Inc.