EDITORIAL: Cheers & Jeers: Fireworks fuss; beware of heat
Jun. 26—Cheers ... and jeers: To fireworks. Adding to a seemingly endless debate in Clark County, fireworks go on sale beginning Monday in unincorporated areas. The county council last year passed a fireworks ban (which would have started in 2022), and this year rescinded that ban. Within the Vancouver city limits, fireworks are prohibited. Meanwhile, local officials are discouraging fireworks this year because of elevated fire danger.www.northwestgeorgianews.com