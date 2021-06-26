Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

EDITORIAL: Cheers & Jeers: Fireworks fuss; beware of heat

By The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 14 days ago

Jun. 26—Cheers ... and jeers: To fireworks. Adding to a seemingly endless debate in Clark County, fireworks go on sale beginning Monday in unincorporated areas. The county council last year passed a fireworks ban (which would have started in 2022), and this year rescinded that ban. Within the Vancouver city limits, fireworks are prohibited. Meanwhile, local officials are discouraging fireworks this year because of elevated fire danger.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Air Conditioning#Extreme Weather#Cheers Jeers#Columbian#Providence Academy#Vancouverites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Clark County, WAColumbian

In Our View: Cheers & Jeers: No big bangs; short on shots

Cheers: To the tens of thousands of Clark County residents who followed the rules and didn’t set off fireworks this year. Although there is no way to prove it, their responsible actions undoubtedly saved local firefighters from extinguishing dozens of fires. The Clark County fire marshal said the holiday weekend was relatively quiet, although two house fires are being blamed on fireworks. In Portland, which also had a ban, fireworks fires fell by 80 percent compared with the same time last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy