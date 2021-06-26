EDITORIAL: Cheers & Jeers: Fireworks fuss; beware of heat

Cheers: To the tens of thousands of Clark County residents who followed the rules and didn’t set off fireworks this year. Although there is no way to prove it, their responsible actions undoubtedly saved local firefighters from extinguishing dozens of fires. The Clark County fire marshal said the holiday weekend was relatively quiet, although two house fires are being blamed on fireworks. In Portland, which also had a ban, fireworks fires fell by 80 percent compared with the same time last year.