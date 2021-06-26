Working in Clark County: David Slocum, veterinarian and owner of Hazel Dell Animal Hospital

Jun. 26—Dr. David Slocum can't count how many pets his clinic, the Hazel Dell Animal Hospital, is seeing on a daily basis right now. It's that busy. "It seems like a whole bunch," said Slocum, 73. "I worked this morning. I started about a quarter to nine and we had eight or nine people in the parking lot. It's like we should have had roller skates trying to get everything taken care of."