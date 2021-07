NYSSA — As the irrigation season comes to the end of June and heads into July, the drought and heat are showing their impacts on farmers and crops. As temperatures have risen into the 90s, with some 100s and several days of 100-plus degree temperatures expected this week, the demand for water has risen above the irrigations system’s capacity to deliver, according to Jay Chamberlin, manager of the Owyhee Irrigation District. For that reason water is having to be rationed to growers.