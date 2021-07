ROCHESTER, Minn. — Three women were injured in a machete attack early Wednesday, July 7, at a northwest Rochester apartment complex. Rochester police were called about 2:40 a.m. to Cascade Creek Apartments for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found one woman had been cut on a leg and another cut on an arm. A third woman had a very minor cut on her back that was not bleeding, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. Two of the women were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for their injuries.