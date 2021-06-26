3 arrested after police hear gunshot in Charlotte hotel. The victim later died.
Police charged three people Saturday after a man was shot in a Charlotte hotel room during a robbery and later died. The killing marked Charlotte’s 50th homicide of 2021. Officers on an unrelated call for service heard a gunshot in the hotel early Saturday and found and treated the victim before Medic drove him to a hospital, where he died, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release..www.charlotteobserver.com
Comments / 1