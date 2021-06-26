Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

3 arrested after police hear gunshot in Charlotte hotel. The victim later died.

By Joe Marusak
CharlotteObserver.com
 27 days ago

Police charged three people Saturday after a man was shot in a Charlotte hotel room during a robbery and later died. The killing marked Charlotte’s 50th homicide of 2021. Officers on an unrelated call for service heard a gunshot in the hotel early Saturday and found and treated the victim before Medic drove him to a hospital, where he died, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release..

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
TennisNBC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony features Naomi Osaka, blue humans and Tongan flag-bearer

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...

Comments / 1

Community Policy