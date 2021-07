The question on my mind is could this happen again?. It's been a heartbreaking month in Florida as we scramble and look for answers after a condo collapsed in Surfside, a small town in Miami-Dade County with a population of 5,744. The quiet South Florida town was rocked by the sudden, overnight collapse of a massive condo building that had structural damage that had accumulated over time. So far, 90 people have been confirmed dead while the hunt continues for others in the rubble.