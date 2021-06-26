Shohei Ohtani: Stop worrying about pitcher’s fastball velocity
This wasn’t the first time where LA Angels fans and people covering the Halos have been stressing about Shohei Ohtani‘s velocity. Tuesday was reminiscent of the start Ohtani had against the Cleveland Indians earlier in the year where everybody panicked about his velocity early in the game. Ohtani had a good game that day, and the velocity being down was overblown. The same thing happened on Tuesday, when he was averaging 92.2 mph on his fastball in the first inning.halohangout.com