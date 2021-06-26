Shohei Ohtani: Stop worrying about pitcher’s fastball velocity

JJ opens with the Yankees’ bats coming alive in a win over the Angels, even though watching Shohei Ohtani makes him think of what could have been had Ohtani become a Yankee (0:40). Then JJ talks about the Mets’ come-from-behind win against the Braves and welcomes on SNY’s Steve Gelbs to discuss Jacob deGrom’s dominance, whether Francisco Lindor will live up to his massive contract, and more (4:30). Next, JJ reacts to what looks like a really bad injury for Giannis (34:03) and discusses why there’s some hope that Damian Lillard could be a Knick next season (36:26), before closing it out with some listener voicemails, including his thoughts on the new Sopranos prequel (43:10).