Lewis University senior libero Jamie Poppen (Ballwin, Mo./Parkway West) was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II Volleyball Third Team on Tuesday (July 13), as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). She becomes the second player in program history to be named to the Academic All-America joining Jillian Carlberg in 2012 and is the 53rd player in school history to earn the honor.