SAN DIEGO — Apologies to Major League Baseball, but Fernando Tatis Jr. has made his decision: He will not participate in next month's Home Run Derby at Coors Field. The Padres' 22-year-old shortstop cited the health of his left shoulder as the primary reason he will skip swinging for the fences — again and again and again — on the eve of what will likely be his first start in an All-Star Game.