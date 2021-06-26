Rock 'cairn' vandalism marks Petroglyph Park in New Mexico

Park officials at the Petroglyph National Monument outside Albuquerque say rocks were illegally gathered by someone and placed in piles. The creation of so-called cairns, used in some hiking areas as trail markers, is considered vandalism by park rangers. The agency is asking the public to share information about the suspect or suspects after the disturbances were reported on June 17. Officials say the park is meant to protect the markings made on rocks by Indigenous tribes and Spanish settlers centuries ago, not the creations of modern visitors. Workers are dismantling the piles of rock but there's no way to be sure if they've been returned to the right place.