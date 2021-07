A driver was taken to a hospital after an incident with law enforcement early Wednesday morning. Traffic on I-135 was stopped near Harry, just after midnight, because of a wrong way driver. The driver reportedly cut themselves after getting out of their car, but it’s not clear how serious the injury was. Law enforcement were able to use a beanbag round to stop the person, and take them into custody after they ran into a ditch. Specifics on the driver’s injuries have not been made public.