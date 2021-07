MINNEAPOLIS – The Gopher men's hockey program tied up its 100th season of competition by announcing its team award winners for the 2020-21 campaign this week. The 100th season of Gopher Hockey proved to be an exciting one for fans of the Maroon & Gold. After starting the season on a 10-game winning streak for the first time since 1939-40, Minnesota went on to win the 2021 Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament and lead the nation with 24 wins. The Gophers earned their NCAA-best 38th NCAA tournament berth and returned to the national tournament for the first time since 2017 while picking up their first NCAA.