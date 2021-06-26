Outtakes Around the Lakes: If July 4 celebration is canceled ...

As of this writing there's still no official word on the Portage Lakes Fourth of July celebration from the Portage Lakes Fireworks Association (PLFA) that normally occurs here each year at the lakes. If there is going to be a boat parade, whether a theme will be used or awards issued is anyone's guess. Those decisions are made by Chairman Dano Mundy of the PLFA. Neither do I have knowledge of any official July 4 T-shirt being issued.