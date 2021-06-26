Cancel
Economy

J&J reaches $230 mln opioid settlement with New York state

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 14 days ago

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $230 million to resolve claims it helped fuel an opioid crisis in New York, the state’s attorney general said on Saturday.

The agreement addresses claims brought by Attorney General Letitia James, and will remove Johnson & Johnson as a defendant in a broader trial over opioids scheduled to begin next week.

J&J did not admit liability or wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. It said the agreement was consistent with its prior agreement to pay $5 billion to settle opioid claims by states, cities, counties and tribal governments nationwide.

