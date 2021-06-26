Cancel
Northwest states brace for weekend of deadly heat

Pretty much everywhere, it's gonna be hot. This weekend marks the start of "one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest," according to the National Weather Service. For the over 20 million people living in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and northern California, the so-called "heat dome" — created by high pressure over the West — will mean enduring record-shattering temperatures through at least Monday.

