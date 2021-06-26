Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until further notice. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.5 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Saturday was 24.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.5 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.5 Sat 6 pm CDT 24.5 24.5 24.5

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, TX
City
Orange, TX
State
Louisiana State
City
Newton, TX
County
Newton County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neches River#Calcasieu River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Non-competes, banks and farms: Five key elements of Biden's executive order

President Biden ’s sweeping executive order on competition targets industries from banking and airlines to technology and health care, declaring war on corporations over anti-competitive practices. It aims to encourage innovation and competition, and boost the U.S. economy, through dozens of consumer-focused and worker-focused provisions. Here are five key elements...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately because of safety concerns found during a review prompted by the deadly collapse of a nearby condominium building, officials said. An engineering firm that examined the 28-story courthouse recommended that it undergo immediate structural repairs and that floors...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy