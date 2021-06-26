Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until late Tuesday evening. * At 7:35 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 2.4 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 PM CDT Saturday was 2.4 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.4 Sat 7 pm CDT 2.1 2.0 1.8