Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will remain at a flat crest of 17.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor flooding expected with the boat ramps at Evadale possibly becoming inaccessible. Flooding can be expected in the low-lying areas of the Lakeview community in Orange County. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Neches River Evadale 17.0 17.0 Sat 9 am CDT 16.9 16.9 16.7