Flash Flood Warning issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 09:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTY At 929 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southern Joplin, Neosho, Galena, Seneca, Duquesne, Diamond, Leawood and Silver Creek. This includes the following low water crossings Route CC at Lost Creek just south of Racine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED