Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Better Call Saul’: Bob Odenkirk Says Season 6 Will ‘Shed a New Light’ on ‘Breaking Bad’

By Amanda Mullen
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AMC’s Better Call Saul is approaching its sixth and final season, suggesting fans might finally learn Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) fate following the events of Breaking Bad. Of course, viewers already know where the younger Jimmy ends up — though, according to the man who plays him, they might look at Vince Gilligan’s first series a bit differently following the spinoff’s conclusion.

www.cheatsheet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Bryan Cranston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Cinnabon#Digital Spy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Better Call Saul Season 6 Release Date, Cast, And Plot

Season 5 ended with Kim embracing her inner anti-heroine as she plotted dangerous ways to take down her former boss Howard Hamlin, worrying even Jimmy in the process. Because Kim isn’t present in “Breaking Bad,” Season 6 will answer the question of whether she ultimately dies, goes to prison, or somehow finds a way to survive in secret.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Better Call Saul season 6 filming: How far along is the cast, crew?

In the event you did not know, Better Call Saul season 6 is currently in production — not only that, but the cast and crew are pretty far along!. In a new post on Twitter responding to a fan, executive producer/director Thomas Schnauz confirmed that the team is currently in the process of shooting episode 6; meanwhile, preparations are underway for episode 7 — the halfway point of the final season!
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Better Call Saul Season 6: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Final Season

Breaking Bad became a worldwide phenomenon when it aired from 2008-2013, creating an interesting and engrossing story, alongside some very memorable characters. Some of those characters, namely Saul Goodman, would be explored more in the spinoff, Better Call Saul, a show that has been on since 2015. In Better Call Saul, we learn the story of Saul Goodman - otherwise previously known as Jimmy McGill – and receive much more backstory on fan favorites like Gus and Mike, and get to know some intriguing new characters like Kim Wexler and Saul’s brother, Chuck.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Better Call Saul: Why Saul Goodman Is One Of The Best Characters On TV

When Better Call Saul was first announced, it seemed like a tall order that the AMC spinoff could match the quality and drama of Breaking Bad. Honestly, it even felt like a legitimate question of whether Saul Goodman was a complex enough character worthy of an entire series, but it didn't take long for Bob Odenkirk and Vince Gilligan to prove doubters wrong.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Better Call Saul season 6 trailer: Should we expect it by end of year?

The world is eagerly awaiting Better Call Saul season 6, and for about a million different reasons. It’s the final season, and of course with that there’s a big, emotional weight put on just about every episode. You want proper closure, and of course “closure” itself means a number of different things. We technically know what happens to a number of different characters, but there is still some wiggle room. We still don’t know what becomes of Kim Wexler, just like there is more story to be written featuring Jimmy McGill as Cinnabon manager Gene.
Visual ArtPosted by
Mental_Floss

A New Breaking Bad Art Book Is a Meth-Have

It’s been off the air for nearly a decade, but there are no signs of Breaking Bad (2008-2013) slowing down. Fans of the AMC series about high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) turning to a life of crime have snapped up tons of show merchandise, from K-Swiss sneakers to a Monopoly game.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

America’s Got Talent: The Sklar Brothers audition; Better Call Saul ties

Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we were very much excited to see the Sklar Brothers perform! After all, we were very familiar with them going into the show. These two comedians (Randy and Jason Sklar) have appeared on a number of different shows including @midnight and Better Call Saul, where they had a small role.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

9 Shows Like Netflix's Ozark While You Agonizingly Wait for Season 4

Every day I knock on Netflix's door and ask when we'll get a premiere date for Ozark Season 4, and every day Netflix says something to me about "a restraining order," whatever that is. With no news on when we'll get more of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman)wiggling his way out of jam after pickle, or more of that spicy internal conflict between Marty and Wendy (Laura Linney), or more of Ruth (Julia Garner) being Ruth, we have little to do except watch other TV series that are like Ozark to get our fix while we wait for Season 4.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Breaking Bad and Marvel stars sign up for new comedy movie

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Captain Marvel's Annette Bening have been cast in a new comedy from the director of Marley & Me and The Devil Wears Prada. As detailed in The Wrap, Jerry and Marge Go Large will see the pair play a couple who find a loophole in the lottery and end up winning $27 million. Using the money, they set out to restore their small town to glory.
TV SeriesComicBook

Evil Renewed for Season 3 by Paramount+

After moving from CBS to Paramount+ for its second season, Evil is proving to be a pretty substantial hit on its new streaming platform. The acclaimed horror series just launched its second season on Paramount+ a couple of weeks ago and the change in platform is paying dividends already. On Thursday, CBS Studios and Paramount+ announced that Evil has been renewed for a third season, which will be written exclusively for the streaming service.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Timothy Olyphant Among New Cast Members to Join Tom Hardy in Netflix Action Thriller HAVOC

Timothy Olyphant (Justified, Fargo) has joined the cast of the Netflix action thriller Havoc. He joins previously cast Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, as well as other new cast members Justin Cornwell (Training Day, The Umbrella Academy), Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho, Shadow and Bone), and Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann. Supporting cast members include Quelin Sepulveda (Late Nights at the Movies), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Magnolia), Sunny Pang (Headshot), and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson.
TV Seriespurewow.com

15 Shows Like ‘Dexter’ to Watch Before the Revival Premieres This Fall

It’s official: Dexter is making a killer comeback. In case you haven’t heard, Showtime ordered a limited-series revival of the beloved crime drama, where Michael C. Hall will return to play the calculating serial killer, Dexter Morgan. Though the network has yet to confirm a release date, they’ve already given fans a glimpse of what’s to come—and by the looks of this cryptic new teaser, Dexter’s murderous adventures are far from over.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

Netflix's 'Witcher' Prequel Series Casts Sophia Brown

Netflix’s prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” has cast Sophia Brown as Éile, an elite warrior who is blessed with the voice of a goddess. She has left her clan and position as a queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the Continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.
TV & VideosVulture

Queenpins Trailer: Breaking Bad for Coupon Moms

And you would do it too for free groceries! The Good Place’s Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star as two extreme couponers gone rogue in Queenpins. In the brand-new trailer, everyday women Connie (Bell) and Jojo (Howell-Baptiste) fall prey to everyday money woes like all-consuming debt, leading them to try organized crime. After Connie receives dozens of free coupons when she complains about a product, she and Jojo devise a plan that grifts millions from mega-corporations. “It’s like Robin Hood,” Jojo says. “We gotta steal these coupons and sell them to families who really need them. That’s money in the bank.” Inspired by a true story, the coupon ring is closed in on by authorities — a loss-prevention officer (Paul Walter Hauser) and a U.S. postal inspector packing heat (Vince Vaughn) — but the women have a little help from Bebe Rexha, who plays a tech-savvy, criminal mastermind. “So, what are we dealing with?” A SWAT team member asks in the trailer. “Gun loaders? Drug dealers?” Worse: Women with a vendetta against society. Queenpins hits theaters September 10 and Paramount+ soon.
TV SeriesIGN

Paramount+ Announces Comic-Con Panels For Star Trek Animated Shows

Paramount+ has announced that it will hold a Comic-Con@Home panel for its two animated Star Trek shows on July 23. Starting at 10am, the back-to-back panels will cover Star Trek: Prodigy - the first Star Trek animation aimed at children - and the second season of adult cartoon Star Trek: Lower Decks. Additionally, there will also be an adult animation panel following straight after.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Good Witch' To End With Season 7 On Hallmark Channel (TV News Roundup)

The Hallmark Channel announced that the series finale of “Good Witch” will premiere on July 25 at 9 p.m. In the final episode, titled “The Wedding,” the Merriwick cousins get ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others. More...

Comments / 0

Community Policy