Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Kin Competition in the Water: How to Capitalize on the Circumstance

By shedcafenew
SwimInfo
 14 days ago

Kin Competition in the Water: How to Benefit as much as possible from the Circumstance. Its an obvious fact that more youthful kin will in general attempt to duplicate or “take after” their more established kin. Close kin even will in general play similar games, read similar books, and engage in similar exercises. Normally, numerous swimmers likewise contend with their kin and in doing as such, rouse an unheard of level of rivalry in the water.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kin#In The Water#Swimming#Race#The New York Times#The Solid Side#The Takeaway Keep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Azevedo Family Eager to Grow Water Polo Through 6-8 Academy

Azevedo Family Eager to Grow Water Polo Through 6-8 Academy. On the daily, the father and son duo of Ricardo Azevedo and Tony Azevedo can be found on the pool deck at the Los Caballeros Sports Village in Fountain Valley, California. Together, they coach a group of 24 athletes, assisting them in achieving their water polo goals.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

The Afterlife: When a Swimming Career Comes to An End

The Afterlife: When a Swimming Career Comes to An End. Now. It’s a word, a concept, that many athletes in general, but swimmers especially, understand well. Being present in their training, honing not only their bodies but also their minds, to be the best and most sharp that they can be. Racing a meet not only physically but mentally. Learning to let go of the voices of doubt, drowning them, and instead only listen to and win on instinct. In order to succeed, a swimmer must live in the moment.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

5 Timeless and Unforgettable Aspects of Swimming

As you get older, you take notice of the nature of the sport changing around you. You get to see changes in the USA Swimming rulebook, witness new developments in strokes or drills, and even see changes in the way coaches approach their jobs. Before you know it, the way you were accustomed to swimming, “back in your day,” will be nothing but the past. However, there are some things in swimming that will forever stay the same. Here are some things in the sport that will stand the test of time.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Swimming World Presents – How They Train: St. Andrews’ Megan Moroney and Aspen Gersper – Sponsored By StrechCordz

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. How They Train: St. Andrews’ Megan Moroney and Aspen Gersper. While not mirror images, the traits of two of Sid Cassidy’s more successful swimmers are strikingly similar: versatile (breaststroke-challenged), uber competitive, won two Florida high school titles as ninth-graders, national-level abilities, terrific relay swimmers and great students who survived disruptive health issues. One, Megan Maroney, graduated from college in 2020; the other, Aspen Gersper, is still in high school.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

5 Reasons the Tokyo Olympic Games Will Be Special

We’re two weeks away from the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and I feel like I’m personally being whistled up to the blocks. The United States Trials were emotional and exhilarating for spectators like me, as some veterans fell and others rose in what can only be described as the most challenging swim event in memory. Now it’s time to face the world in Tokyo.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Training a Young Michael Phelps: Bob Bowman on Working With His Prized Pupil (Swimming Technique Archive)

Training a Young Michael Phelps: Bob Bowman on Working With His Prized Pupil (Swimming Technique Archive) I think it was pretty clear from the beginning that Michael Phelps was a special swimmer. When he joined us at North Baltimore Aquatic Club as a 7-year-old, he was a baseball/soccer/lacrosse athlete. His first year, he just did a 60-minute, once-a-week stroke clinic with our aquatics director, Cathy Lears.
Texas StateSwimInfo

A Look at Past Swim Sets From Legendary Texas Coach Eddie Reese

A Look at Past Swim Sets From Legendary Texas Coach Eddie Reese. Today, Swimming World continues to offer past workouts that have appeared in the magazine to its readership. This time, we share several past workouts designed by legendary University of Texas coach Eddie Reese and shared with Michael J. Stott. This group of workouts is identified by the point in the Texas season in which they were conducted.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Duke Adds Riley Boulden, Carlye Ellis as Assistant Coaches

Duke University on Wednesday announced the hiring of Riley Boulden and Carlye Ellis as assistant coaches on the swimming and diving staff. Boulden was last a volunteer assistant coach at NC State, helping the Wolfpack to a pair of runner-up finishes at the ACC Championships and the women to a runner-up result at NCAAs. Boulden was an assistant for three seasons at Florida Atlantic University from 2017-20. He was previous an assistant coach at Army (2014-17) and an assistant coach/associate aquatics director at DePauw University (2012-14).
Sportsgearjunkie.com

Brother, Sister Take Podiums at Deep-Water Climbing Competition

Unroped competitors climbed for speed over the Adaja River in Spain. In the end, two Slovenian siblings stood atop their respective podiums. This June, Red Bull’s Creepers deep-water solo climbing comp came back for the first time since 2014. Sixteen contenders tackled two routes bolted to the Salamanca Bridge in Avila, Spain, with nothing to catch them except the Adaja River below.
WWEringsidenews.com

Nature Of Bayley’s Current Injury Revealed

Bayley was on another run on top of SmackDown and a title match was waiting on her at Money in the Bank. Now that match against Bianca Belair is not happening as the former Hugger is out with an injury. WWE confirmed that Bayley will be out of action for...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Swimming World July 2021 Issue Presents – Up & Comers: La Mirada Armada’s Kayla Han – Sponsored By Spectrum Aquatics

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. La Mirada Armada’s (Calif.) Kayla Han just turned 13 years old, but she’s performing with the skill of a much older swimmer. At the U.S. Olympic Trials (Wave I), June 4-7, Han came from behind to win the B-final of the 400 meter individual medley in an exciting race that saw her trailing the field until the final 50 meters when she turned fourth, but touched first in 4:51.08.

Comments / 0

Community Policy