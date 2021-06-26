Kin Competition in the Water: How to Capitalize on the Circumstance

As you get older, you take notice of the nature of the sport changing around you. You get to see changes in the USA Swimming rulebook, witness new developments in strokes or drills, and even see changes in the way coaches approach their jobs. Before you know it, the way you were accustomed to swimming, “back in your day,” will be nothing but the past. However, there are some things in swimming that will forever stay the same. Here are some things in the sport that will stand the test of time.