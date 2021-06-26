Here's How Many Ladylike Members Are Still At Buzzfeed
Back in the golden days of BuzzFeed, Ladylike was one of the most popular series on the media outlet's YouTube channel. The fun content, social undertones, and incredibly lovable cast led to an overwhelmingly successful channel with a whopping 3.25 million subscribers. According to BuzzFeed, Ladylike content covers "the struggles and triumphs associated with being a woman, experimenting with everything from periods, contouring and breast exams, to hair removal, fashion and beauty trends, photoshopping, and more! Ladylike aims to empower women through content that explores all facets of womanhood." The recurring cast consisted of Freddie Ransome, Chantel Houston, Devin Lytle, Safiya Nygaard, Kristin Chirico, and Jen Ruggirello.www.thelist.com