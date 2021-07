Geary County Sheriff Deputies responded to the intersection of West 8th Street and Price Street for an injury accident at 3:25 p.m. Friday. Derek Shokey, Fort Riley, was traveling southbound on Price Street in a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero when he failed to yield the right of way to Justin Havener, Abilene, who was traveling eastbound on East 8th Street on a 2019 Harley Davidson Road-Glide motorcycle. The Sheriff's Department reported that there were no injuries and both vehicles sustained disabling damage.