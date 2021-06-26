Exploring the Last Green Valley: Summer is a time to explore our ponds and lakes

In regards to the moose shot at Harrison Lake, I do not want to get into whether the shooting is justified. Some of the most popular hiking lakes are getting overcrowded on weekends. This causes people to make new campsites which is bad for the land in alpine areas which can take years for vegetation to regrow. Last year at Fault Lake I saw over 100 cars at the trail head. With maybe a dozen camp sites at the lake, how many people cut down brush to make new sites? At Harrison Lake, they are using almost all the area around the lake except by the rocks.