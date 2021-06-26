Exploring the Last Green Valley: Summer is a time to explore our ponds and lakes
Last Monday was the summer solstice and the official start of summer. We have a tradition at The Last Green Valley (TLGV) to take in the summer solstice with a sunset paddle, and Monday about 20 of us enjoyed a beautiful evening at Mansfield Hollow Lake. It got me thinking about our individual connections to freshwater sources as I reminisced about some of the locations I loved when I was a kid. It also reminded me of the many lakes and ponds here in The Last Green Valley that are open to the public.www.norwichbulletin.com