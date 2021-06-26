Tom Brady hilariously reveals how he publicly discusses opponents
Next time you hear Tom Brady talking up an opponent, it’s pretty clear you’re going to want to take it with a grain of salt. Brady’s appearance on HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” aired Saturday, and Brady was very candid about a number of topics. One of them was how much he censors himself, particularly when speaking publicly. He estimated that 90 percent of what he says is contrary to what he thinks, and used the example of praising upcoming opponents that he plans to target.larrybrownsports.com