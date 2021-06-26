Tom Brady hilariously reveals how he publicly discusses opponents

Tom Brady is the greatest football player of all time, however, there are many fans out there who believe the distinction should go to guys like Jerry Rice or some of the more defensive stars from the game's past. While Brady is the winningest player in league history, he is by no means the most dominant when it comes to his athleticism. In fact, LeBron James recently came out and said that while he believes Brady is the GOAT of football, he doesn't think Brady is the GOAT athlete.