Tom Brady hilariously reveals how he publicly discusses opponents

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 14 days ago
Next time you hear Tom Brady talking up an opponent, it’s pretty clear you’re going to want to take it with a grain of salt. Brady’s appearance on HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” aired Saturday, and Brady was very candid about a number of topics. One of them was how much he censors himself, particularly when speaking publicly. He estimated that 90 percent of what he says is contrary to what he thinks, and used the example of praising upcoming opponents that he plans to target.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

