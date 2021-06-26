Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

WHO says 'global community' is 'failing' for lack of vaccine distribution

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVpJP_0ag1KjxW00
© Getty Images

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday that richer countries have been failing to do their part in distributing the coronavirus vaccine.

"Our world is failing, as the global community we are failing," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, Reuters reported.

Tedros condemned richer countries for withholding the vaccine from poorer countries while rich countries are opening their businesses back up and vaccinating children who are at low risk from the virus.

Africa is getting hit particularly hard by the coronavirus with new cases and deaths going up by 40 percent this past week compared to the previous week.

The WHO previously warned of countries in Africa falling behind on vaccinations with most of the continent not being able to hit 10 percent of their population being vaccinated by September.

"The problem now is a supply problem, just give us the vaccines,” Tedros said.

Africa, and other countries around the world, have been experiencing an uptick in cases from the Delta variant that spreads more quickly than other variants of the virus.

Rich countries are seeing an increase from the variant, but the coronavirus vaccines that have been administered to millions of their citizens are sufficient to combat the virus.

"The difference is between the haves and the have nots which is now completely exposing the unfairness of our world - the injustice, the inequality, let's face it," Tedros said.

The Group of Seven countries has committed to sharing 1 billion vaccine doses with the world — including 500 million from the U.S. — but the immediate rollout of vaccines to other countries has been slow.

"The level of paternalism, the level of colonial mindset that say 'we can't give you something because we're afraid you won't use it'. I mean seriously, in the middle of a pandemic?" WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said, according to Reuters.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

263K+
Followers
27K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Community#Vaccinations#The Who#The Vaccines#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

WHO denounces vaccine nationalism as global death toll passes 4 million

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday denounced "morally indefensible" vaccine nationalism as the world passes 4 million COVID-19 deaths. "We have just passed the tragic milestone of 4 million recorded COVID-19 deaths, which likely underestimates the overall toll," he said at a press conference. But while the...
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 181.4 million and WHO says vaccinated should keep wearing face masks

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 181.4 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.93 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 604,115. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 153.8 million, or 46.3% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up rom 46.1% a day ago. The number of adults 18-years-and-older that are fully vaccinated rose to 57%, while the number of U.S....
Pharmaceuticalskhn.org

Thanks To Delta, WHO Says Masks Still Needed Even For Vaccinated People

Noting that vaccines alone aren't enough to stop community transmission of all variants of covid, the World Health Organization stressed the importance of sticking with masks. Separately, senators are pressing the CDC and TSA on when they'll update masking rules. As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus gained...
Public HealthSeattle Times

Fauci Says He Would Wear Mask in Communities With Low Vaccination Rates

If Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, were right now in, say, Biloxi, Mississippi, he would consider wearing a mask. Fauci is fully vaccinated. But Sunday in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” he told anchor Chuck Todd that in parts of the country with low levels of vaccination and rising coronavirus caseloads, he might “go the extra mile to be cautious enough to make sure that I get the extra added level of protection.”
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘Not their fault’: aged care sector says Covid vaccine mandate won’t fix government’s ‘failed’ rollout

The aged care industry and unions say a new staff vaccine mandate will do little to solve the long-standing problems caused by the government’s “completely failed” rollout, labelling Monday’s announcement an exercise in “blame-shifting”. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, said on Monday vaccinations would be mandatory for aged care workers,...
Public HealthNBC Philadelphia

Global Covid Death Toll Exceeds 4 Million, Hopkins Data Show

The global death toll from Covid-19 exceeded 4 million late Wednesday as infections worldwide crossed 185 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Many countries have in recent months battled a surge in Covid infections due to the spread of a more transmissible delta variant, which first emerged in India.
Medscape News

Lack of Vaccine Side Effects No Cause for Concern

(Reuters) - While a variety of side effects after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be a sign of the immune system kicking into high gear, a lack of such reactions does not mean it has failed to respond, researchers have found. They tested 206 hospital employees for antibodies against...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

COVAX aims to deliver 520 million vaccine doses to Africa this year

JOHANNESBURG/NAIROBI (Reuters) - The global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX aims to deliver 520 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa this year, its managing director said, with supplies ramping up from September after delays caused by Indian export restrictions. Aurelia Nguyen told a news conference on Thursday organised by the World...
Pharmaceuticalsaidshealth.org

G20 Must Deliver on Vaccine Promises

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout to date has been wildly disparate, with the vast majority of doses being bought up and administered by wealthy countries. AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS care provider globally, joins the world’s leading multilateral institutions in calling for the G20 to do more to ensure COVID-19 vaccine equity worldwide.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Inside Biden's pragmatic approach to coronavirus rules | CDC says delta variant now makes up majority of US cases | WHO denounces vaccine nationalism as global death toll passes 4 million

Welcome to Wednesday's Overnight Health Care. Even the Teletubbies are getting vaccinated. The "Astratubbica" and "Noo-nson & Noo-nson" shots may soon be household names among parents with young kids. Be ready. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4,...
Medical ScienceWDEZ 101.9 FM

Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – The benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the very small risk they might cause heart inflammation, as the jabs reduce hospitalisations and deaths, an advisory panel of the World Health Organization said on Friday. In a statement, the WHO said that reports of two rare conditions –...
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.

Comments / 5

Community Policy