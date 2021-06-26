FBI steps up to help APD and other Metro agencies fight surge in violent crime

METRO ATLANTA — It’s been a difficult time for the families of violent crime victims and those who’s job it is to try and keep things safe. Atlanta Police have tried to work through their own summer crime reduction plan with murders already up 41% in the past year.

APD and other Metro Atlanta police agencies have been getting new and updated support from the FBI. Atlanta Police had reached out as far back as August of last year for help in creating “Operation Phoenix”.

That operation led to 11 arrests on Federal charges of various peopled labeled as “drivers of violence” at that time.

Channel 2 reporter Matt Johnson spoke with FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta area Chris Hacker. Hacker says the Bureau has helped identify crime trends in the past to share with Atlanta, Hacker says that relationship will be key this year too.

“We’ve redoubled our efforts here in the metro area, and across Georgia and across the country,” Hacker said. “We have a great capability of intelligence gathering and a network throughout the throughout the nation.”

Hacker says “Operation Phoenix” has been continued and expanded to include all of Fulton County along with Clayton County, Cobb County and Gwinnett County,

He believes they’ve been able to identify multiple suspects the FBI will be arresting in the very near future.

“Where we’ve really changed our priorities is moving it out. Because we know crime doesn’t stop at the city line or county line. So now we’ve really pushed that out to the whole Metro,” Hacker said.

For the families affected by the uptick in violence, they say law enforcement can certainly help. But it can’t be the only answer. Johnson spoke with Vanessa Cox-Logan about the problems. Cox-Logan’s niece Alicia Merrell was one of four people shot and killed in incidents during one day.

She said Alicia was helping unload a U-Haul truck with a friend who was moving.

“We definitely want justice for first and foremost. But we also want to heal and hurt people hurt people. And we don’t want to be hurt anymore,” Cox-Logan said. “We need to address mental health, financial, health, and physical well being all over for our bodies.”

Johnson spent a few moments talking with Alesia Watson about the issue. Watson said her son Kevin Fulton was a loving dad and has no idea why a rideshare driver charged with murdering Fulton would have shot him.

“Why did he have a gun in the car with him? Why? Why? Why did he shoot my son in the back?”, Watson said. “We don’t have to keep having people die.”

Watson, Cox-Logan, police and the FBI all say it takes an entire community to help solve the problem.

“We have to stand together and take the drugs, the drugs and the guns off the streets,” Watson said.

