Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

FBI steps up to help APD and other Metro agencies fight surge in violent crime

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r33OQ_0ag1KPFs00

METRO ATLANTA — It’s been a difficult time for the families of violent crime victims and those who’s job it is to try and keep things safe. Atlanta Police have tried to work through their own summer crime reduction plan with murders already up 41% in the past year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

APD and other Metro Atlanta police agencies have been getting new and updated support from the FBI. Atlanta Police had reached out as far back as August of last year for help in creating “Operation Phoenix”.

That operation led to 11 arrests on Federal charges of various peopled labeled as “drivers of violence” at that time.

Channel 2 reporter Matt Johnson spoke with FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta area Chris Hacker. Hacker says the Bureau has helped identify crime trends in the past to share with Atlanta, Hacker says that relationship will be key this year too.

“We’ve redoubled our efforts here in the metro area, and across Georgia and across the country,” Hacker said. “We have a great capability of intelligence gathering and a network throughout the throughout the nation.”

Hacker says “Operation Phoenix” has been continued and expanded to include all of Fulton County along with Clayton County, Cobb County and Gwinnett County,

He believes they’ve been able to identify multiple suspects the FBI will be arresting in the very near future.

“Where we’ve really changed our priorities is moving it out. Because we know crime doesn’t stop at the city line or county line. So now we’ve really pushed that out to the whole Metro,” Hacker said.

For the families affected by the uptick in violence, they say law enforcement can certainly help. But it can’t be the only answer. Johnson spoke with Vanessa Cox-Logan about the problems. Cox-Logan’s niece Alicia Merrell was one of four people shot and killed in incidents during one day.

She said Alicia was helping unload a U-Haul truck with a friend who was moving.

“We definitely want justice for first and foremost. But we also want to heal and hurt people hurt people. And we don’t want to be hurt anymore,” Cox-Logan said. “We need to address mental health, financial, health, and physical well being all over for our bodies.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Johnson spent a few moments talking with Alesia Watson about the issue. Watson said her son Kevin Fulton was a loving dad and has no idea why a rideshare driver charged with murdering Fulton would have shot him.

“Why did he have a gun in the car with him? Why? Why? Why did he shoot my son in the back?”, Watson said. “We don’t have to keep having people die.”

Watson, Cox-Logan, police and the FBI all say it takes an entire community to help solve the problem.

“We have to stand together and take the drugs, the drugs and the guns off the streets,” Watson said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apd#Metro Atlanta#Fbi Special Agent#Fbi#Metro Atlanta#Channel 2#Bureau#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Tennessee woman used fake checks to buy vehicles worth $835K

DICKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of using fake checks to buy 15 vehicles worth a total of $835,000 from car dealerships, authorities said. Lauren Brooke Mason, 28, of Westmoreland, is charged with two counts of theft of property over $60,000, two counts of criminal simulation, two counts of forgery and two counts of uttering a forged instrument, WZTV reported.
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida airport evacuated over bomb threat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of portions of a Florida airport on Saturday, officials said. Update 1:35 p.m. EDT July 10: The Broward County Sheriff’s Office gave the all clear and reopened Terminals 2 and 3 as well as entry to the airport. Deputies continue...
Oregon StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 Oregon men die when homemade aircraft crashes

MILLERSBURG, Ore. — Two Oregon men were killed Friday night when a two-seat, motorized glider aircraft crashed in a field, authorities said. According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany residents, Charles Kizer, 57, and Matthew Irish, 49, died at the scene of the crash in Millersburg.

Comments / 4

Community Policy