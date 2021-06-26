Cancel
NFL

Even after Julio Jones trade, PFF rankings acknowledge Falcons still have an elite wide receiver

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro Football Focus has come out with their annual positional rankings, which list the 32-best players at a particular position — wide receivers in this case. With Julio Jones, the Falcons had an elite, down-the-field threat that could take the top off any defense. PFF’s Anthony Treash ranked the newest member of the Titans as the fifth-best player at his position, slightly low-balling Jones. However, even without the All-Pro, PFF still recognizes another Atlanta wideout as an elite player at his position — Calvin Ridley — which is great considering PFF designates wide receiver as the second-most valuable position on the field, behind quarterback.

Julio Jones
