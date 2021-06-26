Even after Julio Jones trade, PFF rankings acknowledge Falcons still have an elite wide receiver
Pro Football Focus has come out with their annual positional rankings, which list the 32-best players at a particular position — wide receivers in this case. With Julio Jones, the Falcons had an elite, down-the-field threat that could take the top off any defense. PFF’s Anthony Treash ranked the newest member of the Titans as the fifth-best player at his position, slightly low-balling Jones. However, even without the All-Pro, PFF still recognizes another Atlanta wideout as an elite player at his position — Calvin Ridley — which is great considering PFF designates wide receiver as the second-most valuable position on the field, behind quarterback.www.sportstalkatl.com