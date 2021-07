All around the world, people are experiencing more intense heatwaves and scorching temperatures every year. Scientists say there is a clear link between these periods of abnormally hot weather and rising greenhouse gas emissions.Heatwaves from Japan to Europe to Australia have become more likely, intense and longer because of human-caused climate change, research shows.Scientists warn that, if countries and companies do not take drastic action to slash their emissions, the world will experience more frequent, intense and dangerous heatwaves.Melting iceClimate change has likely doubled the probability of heatwaves, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Since 1998, the area of...