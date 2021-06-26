Quentin Tarantino Still Plans to Retire After Next Film, Considered ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reboot as Swan Song
Quentin Tarantino’s Friday night visit to “Real Time with Bill Maher” marked a meeting of two outspoken minds on the occasion of the forthcoming release of Tarantino’s novel version of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” During the wide-ranging conversation about everything from Tarantino’s career to his life living in Israel, Tarantino spoke candidly about his plans to retire after his next film, which he’s still sure will happen.www.indiewire.com