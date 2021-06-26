Quentin Tarantino Still Plans to Retire After Next Film, Considered ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reboot as Swan Song

If you’re following the new Quentin Tarantino press blitz for the “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” novelization, and you’re listening to all the various long podcasts he’s been on, outlining his future, you know the filmmaker’s schedule and timetable look a little something like this (aside from parenting, he’s a new father): promoting his current book (‘OUATIH’), finishing his criticism film book (part of the two-part book deal he made with Harper Perennial Publishing), and then directing and/or putting on a stage play that he wrote. Now, Tarantino’s never revealed what that play was until this week. On The Ringer’s The Big Picture podcast, Tarantino revealed his first play is yet another adaptation of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” but like the novelization, it’ll not only expand upon the movie but expand upon the novelization and include even more new bits that aren’t in either medium.