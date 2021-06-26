Cancel
Quentin Tarantino Still Plans to Retire After Next Film, Considered ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reboot as Swan Song

By Ryan Lattanzio
Quentin Tarantino’s Friday night visit to “Real Time with Bill Maher” marked a meeting of two outspoken minds on the occasion of the forthcoming release of Tarantino’s novel version of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” During the wide-ranging conversation about everything from Tarantino’s career to his life living in Israel, Tarantino spoke candidly about his plans to retire after his next film, which he’s still sure will happen.

CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Bill Maher Begs Quentin Tarantino Not to Retire (Video)

Quentin Tarantino was the top-of-the-show guest on Friday’s episode of “Real Time” — the last episode before Bill Maher’s annual July hiatus, incidentally. And during their conversation, ostensibly about Tarantino’s new book based on his Oscar-winning movie “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Maher basically begged the “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained” director not to retire.
MoviesComicBook

Quentin Tarantino Still Interested in Kill Bill 3 With Maya Hawke

Quentin Tarantino is still interested in making Kill Bill 3 with Stranger Things star Maya Hawke as his new killer heroine. Tarantino let fans know of his continued desire to make Kill Bill 3 while doing a recent interview. Tarantino has been indicating for some time that he's approaching the end of his filmmaking career with his tenth film; however, after some prodding, he did admit that Kill Bill 3 is the one film that would make him postpone retirement. Needless to say, that's the kind of statement that Tarantino fans will be thrilled to hear, as the passion for this threequel has never died.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Quentin Tarantino Says His Next Movie Is His Last, For Real This Time

No, for real this time... this is really and truly Quentin Tarantino's last film... until he decides his next film is his last, perhaps. The director has announced that his next project will genuinely be his final contribution, and he's officially ending his career as a film director at movie number 10. Well, like you, we'll believe it when we see it.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Started Writing A ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Novelization & Reveals His New Stage Play Is ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

If you’re following the new Quentin Tarantino press blitz for the “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” novelization, and you’re listening to all the various long podcasts he’s been on, outlining his future, you know the filmmaker’s schedule and timetable look a little something like this (aside from parenting, he’s a new father): promoting his current book (‘OUATIH’), finishing his criticism film book (part of the two-part book deal he made with Harper Perennial Publishing), and then directing and/or putting on a stage play that he wrote. Now, Tarantino’s never revealed what that play was until this week. On The Ringer’s The Big Picture podcast, Tarantino revealed his first play is yet another adaptation of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” but like the novelization, it’ll not only expand upon the movie but expand upon the novelization and include even more new bits that aren’t in either medium.
CelebritiesThe Ringer

Quentin Tarantino on ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’ ... the Book!

Quentin Tarantino is here! The writer-director had adapted his film Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood into a novel, and on this episode he dives deep on everything: what’s different from the movie, why he wrote a novelization in the first place, the movies he watched during quarantine, the future of moviegoing, and so much more.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Lawrence Nearly Starred in This Quentin Tarantino Movie

Quentin Tarantino has made multiple attempts to get Jennifer Lawrence into one of his movies, but it has not worked out so far. There were rumors she might be cast in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood when Tarantino was putting that Oscar-winning 2019 movie together, and Marc Maron finally got the filmmaker to reveal what role she might have played. During the latest episode of Maron's WTF Podcast, Tarantino said he considered Lawrence for the small but memorable role of Squeaky Fromme, who was played by Dakota Fanning in the final film.
Celebritieswsgw.com

Quentin Tarantino on living the literary life

Quentin Tarantino has earned two Academy Awards and made some of the most talked-about films of his generation. Now, he opens up about fatherhood, filmmaking and his new novel in an interview with correspondent Tracy Smith for “CBS Sunday Morning,” to be broadcast July 4. Tarantino, best known for writing...
Movieswsgw.com

Quentin Tarantino: From the screen to the page

Hollywood, it seems, was built on movies that were built on books. We all know that Don Corleone was a literary legend first, as was Mary Poppins, and that shark in “Jaws.”. So, it might surprise you that the book that inspired Quentin Tarantino’s epic “Once Upon a Time in...
MoviesComicBook

Quentin Tarantino Buys A Movie Theater

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino said in a newly-released podcast interview that he had purchased a famed Los Angeles theater, with the intent to reopen it in time for the holiday movie season. Appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Tarantino complained about theatrical exhibitors, and told Shephard that he had purchased the Vista Theatre in Los Feliz, which he calls a "crown jewel" and promsies will be different from the New Beverly, a revival theater that Tarantino has been involved with for a while. The Vista, a historic, single-screen theater in LA, was one of a number of such cinemas that closed as a result of challenges to the industry that happened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MusicRevolver

Hear Quentin Tarantino Actor's Moody Industrial Song "Diabolos"

Most people know Omar Doom as an actor. The 45-year-old developed a close friendship with famed director Quentin Tarantino in the late Nineties, who encouraged Doom (born Omar Makhdomi) to pursue acting as a career. The Pulp Fiction filmmaker eventually cast him for a small role in his 2007 thriller, Death Proof, and then granted him a more prestigious performance as one of the eight basterds in his 2009 hit, Inglourious Basterds.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Quentin Tarantino Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It’s lucky that Quentin Tarantino doesn’t consider the first and second volumes of Kill Bill as separate movies, otherwise he’d have retired after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood having constantly reiterated his desire to step away from directing feature films once he makes it to number ten. The six-year...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.

