Euro 2020 Wales v Denmark: Expats in Amsterdam form Red Army

BBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe travel ban might have stopped Welsh fans travelling to Amsterdam for the game, but a group of expats have formed their own Red Army in the Netherlands. As Wales play Denmark in Euro 2020, fans living overseas are watching the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena. With so few...

www.bbc.com
Soccerharrisondaily.com

Dolberg scores 2, Denmark beats Wales 4-0 at Euro 2020

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Still riding a wave of emotion, Denmark won again at the European Championship. And they won a big one at a stadium that means a lot to them. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Dolberg stars as Denmark outclass Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Amsterdam (AFP) – Denmark marked the 29th anniversary of their greatest triumph by marching on to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday as Kasper Dolberg scored twice in an emphatic 4-0 win over Wales before an exultant travelling support in Amsterdam. In the city where Christian Eriksen made his...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Denmark fans descend on Amsterdam for Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Wales... but they have to be out in 12 HOURS to avoid quarantine (and Wales fans can't even travel because of strict Covid rules!)

A significant amount of Denmark supporters have arrived in Amsterdam ahead of their country's eagerly-anticipated Euro 2020 last-16 clash against Wales. While Welsh fans aren't permitted to attend the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena because of coronavirus restrictions, Denmark fans were allowed to travel if they entered and left Holland within 12 hours.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Hurt but proud, what next for Wales after Denmark defeat?

The long and winding road of Euro 2020 took Wales further afield than most and, even as it came to a brutal halt in Amsterdam, this was an ending not without a sense of hope. Even by the standards of this transcontinental tournament, Wales' was an arduous route to the second round, as they travelled thousands of miles to Baku and Rome for group games before facing Denmark in the Dutch capital.
SportsNBC Sports

3 things we learned from Wales v. Denmark

An inspired Denmark beat Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam to reach the quarterfinals of EURO 2020, as the Danish dream continues. Kasper Dolberg, who started in place of the unavailable Yussuf Poulsen, scored in each half and Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite scored late on as Denmark dominated Wales. That win...
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: Wales coach Page declares Denmark 'good enough to win Euros'

Wales coach Robert Page reviews their Euro 2020 round of 16 defeat to Denmark. Page admits Denmark were too strong for his Wales team, though he did feel they were in the game for the first 25 minutes before forcing the Danes to change their formation. The Wales coach believes...
Socceramericanpeoplenews.com

Sunday Euros round-up: Italy, Denmark through, Wales, Austria out

Morning, a very quick Sunday round-up for you. I was excited by the start of last night’s game between Italy and Austria. Marko Arnautovic got booked early, teasing us with the prospect of him getting sent off and perhaps losing his cool completely. An Italian player clattered into the Austrian goalkeeper who took exception to it even though contact was minimal. I note this goalkeeper plays for newly promoted Watford and he is, by some distance, the dodgiest keeper I’ve seen at the tournament so far, so that’s something to look forward to next season when we manage one shot on target in both our games against them.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Wales 0 Denmark 4: Wales thrashed in Amsterdam and crash out of Euros as fans pack out pubs in Cardiff to watch their team conceded FOUR goals in Euro 2020 clash

Welsh fans packed out pubs in Cardiff after being banned from travelling to Amsterdam to watch their country's Euro 2020 last-16 clash against Denmark. Fans were unable to attend the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena due to coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Netherlands - the host country of the eagerly-anticipated match.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Heartache for Wales fans after Denmark cruise to Euro 2020 victory

Wales football fans have been drowning their sorrows after their team crashed out of the Euro 2020 championship with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Denmark in Amsterdam. Kasper Dolberg’s double and late efforts from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite put the seal on an excellent Danish display, while Welsh misery was compounded by the 90th-minute dismissal of Harry Wilson.
SoccerIdaho8.com

Denmark breezes past Wales into Euro 2020 quarterfinals with convincing win

After its campaign began in the most horrifying circumstances, Denmark’s dream run at Euro 2020 continued on Saturday with a convincing 4-0 victory over Wales in the last 16. Striker Kasper Dolberg scored twice either side of the half time break and late goals from Joakim Mæhle and Martin Braithwaite...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Dominant Denmark knock weary Wales out of Euro 2020

Wales bowed out of Euro 2020 as Denmark cruised to a 4-0 last-16 win in Amsterdam. Kasper Dolberg’s double and late efforts from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite put the seal on an excellent Denmark display. Wales’ misery was compounded by the 90th-minute dismissal of substitute Harry Wilson for felling...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: Player ratings from Wales 0-4 Denmark

It was a disappointing evening for Wales, who were knocked out of Euro 2020 with a 4-0 defeat to Denmark. MATCH REPORT Wales 0-4 Denmark: The Welsh crash out of Euro 2020 in Amsterdam. Wales. Danny Ward: 5. The unlikely hero of the group stage, Ward was rendered ordinary this...
SoccerPosted by
AFP

Italy ready for last 16 as Wales face Denmark at Euro 2020

Italy could break an 82-year national record when they take on Austria in the last 16 at Euro 2020 on Saturday, while Wales must find a way to stop neutrals' favourites Denmark. Roberto Mancini, who took over after Italy's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, has rebuilt the Azzurri into contenders, overseeing a 30-match unbeaten run to equal the mark set under two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s. Italy breezed through the group stage and have won their last 11 matches without conceding a goal. They will be heavy favourites against an Austria side through to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time. "Playing at Wembley really should be a pleasure because... well, sometimes players never get a chance to play there in their lives," said former Manchester City boss Mancini.
UEFAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Wales vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams

Jun. 26—It will be a battle between two robust teams fighting above their weight in international football. Wales have experience of surprising team in the Euros as they reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2016. On the other hand, Denmark have quality players in their line-up who can change the complexion of the game at any point.
Soccerskiddle.com

Euro 2020: Quarter Finals - Czech v Denmark / Ukraine v England

KNOCKOUT STAGES - QUARTER FINALS. 5PM: QF3 - Czech Republic vs Denmark @BAKU OLYMPIC STADIUM (BAKU) 8PM: QF4: Ukraine vs England @ STADIO OLIMPICO (ROME) ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬. It's coming home, it's coming home, football's coming home!. The Lot will be showing every Euro 2020 game on 2 large screens under our...
Sportsgoal.com

Wales v Denmark Live Commentary, 26/06/2021

Thanks for joining our commentary this evening. Until next time, goodbye. Denmark will play either Netherlands or Czech Republic in the last eight next Saturday in Baku. Wales will return to action in September against Belarus on the road in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Denmark advance to the quarter-finals...
UEFAvavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Wales 0-4 Denmark in Euro 2020

WHAT A GOAL!!! In a throw-in from the left side of the field, Jansen receives, spins and reverses inside the area to the wing Maehle supporting very well, he calmly cuts Ben Davies out of the play and finishes to score. 1:45 PM20 hours ago. 40'. After a cross from...

