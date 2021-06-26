Euro 2020 Wales v Denmark: Expats in Amsterdam form Red Army

Italy could break an 82-year national record when they take on Austria in the last 16 at Euro 2020 on Saturday, while Wales must find a way to stop neutrals' favourites Denmark. Roberto Mancini, who took over after Italy's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, has rebuilt the Azzurri into contenders, overseeing a 30-match unbeaten run to equal the mark set under two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s. Italy breezed through the group stage and have won their last 11 matches without conceding a goal. They will be heavy favourites against an Austria side through to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time. "Playing at Wembley really should be a pleasure because... well, sometimes players never get a chance to play there in their lives," said former Manchester City boss Mancini.