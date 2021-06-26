Pirates' Crick makes kick save play to help secure win

The Pirates won their second in a row against the Cardinals 5-4 on Friday night in St. Louis. St. Louis started the scoring in the bottom of the 2nd inning with Dylan Carson grounded into a force-out that scored Lars Nootbaar. In the top of the next inning, the Pirates put four runs on the board on an RBI single by Ke’Bryan Hayes, a ground out RBI by Jacob Stallings and an 2-RBI single by Phillip Evans. In the bottom of the 3rd, St. Louis’ Nolan Areando hit a solo homer, and Nootbar hit an RBI single to bring the Cards to within one.