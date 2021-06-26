Cancel
MLB

Pirates' Crick makes kick save play to help secure win

By Nick Horwat
93.7 The Fan
Helping hold down a one-run lead late in the game, Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitcher Kyle Crick had to make a kick save to maintain the lead. Crick was pitching to Paul Goldschmidt

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
