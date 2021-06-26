Cancel
Scott Boras says Max Scherzer would need extension to waive NTC

Scott Boras, baseball’s most powerful agents, says that Max Scherzer would need a new contract to waive his no-trade clause. Read more on Audacy Sports.

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Extension required to land Max Scherzer

It seemed to be a foregone conclusion that the Washington Nationals would be sellers at the trade deadline. After all, at the beginning of June, they were languishing in the basement of the NL East, seemingly dead in the water. However, a hot June has moved the Nationals into second place in the division, just four games behind the Mets for the lead.
MLBYardbarker

Max Scherzer trade looks less likely thanks to this key condition

There had been some whispers about the possibility of a Max Scherzer trade this season if the Washington Nationals continue to struggle. Those changes fell significantly on Friday, assuming Scherzer’s agent is serious about a key demand. Scherzer has a full no-trade clause, and agent Scott Boras said the pitcher...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: A Max Scherzer trade is never going to happen

The Chicago Cubs need an ace. They had one, but ownership and the front office sent him packing to the Padres last winter. Now, the rotation is hanging by a Kyle Hendricks-shaped thread as the team stands on the edge of a knife, three games back in the division entering Monday.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Picks up seventh win

Scherzer (7-4) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win against the Marlins on Sunday. Scherzer made his second start since returning from the injured list, and he's struck out 15 in 11 innings during those two outings. The right-hander gave up a leadoff triple followed by a one-out double in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, but the Nationals put four runs on the board in the top of the sixth to put him in line for the win. Scherzer has earned wins in three of his last four appearances, and he's posted a 1.42 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 19 innings during that time. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Dodgers on Friday.
MLBlemoncitylive.com

Sandy Alcantara struggles, Marlins fall to Max Scherzer and the Nationals

Miami, Florida – Sandy Alcantara struggled with his command as the Miami Marlins fell 5-1 to Max Scherzer and the Nationals splitting the four-game series. Fans were treated to an expected pitcher’s duel with both teams trading runs early. Washington broke out the lumber using the longball to carry the day in the sixth, allowing Scherzer to get the win. Miami was unable to produce at the plate going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding eight.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #80 Max Scherzer needs to start a new winning streak!

The Washington Nationals are literally limping into this series against the Dodgers, and the timing could not be worse considering the Dodgers are back to full strength in regards to their health. Not only are the Nats missing four key bullpen pieces on the IL, Trea Turner will miss another game with a jammed finger, and Jordy Mercer was moved to the 10-day IL and replaced by journeyman Humberto Arteaga.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Max Scherzer fills stopper role in Nationals’ 5-1 win over Marlins

All the talk coming out of Max Scherzer’s start against the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park this past week, was about the new protocols for monitoring the use of foreign substances, and Philly skipper Joe Girardi’s decision to call for additional scrutiny of the Washington Nationals’ three-time Cy Young award winner.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joe Girardi still thinks Max Scherzer was using an illegal substance

Things escalated quickly last week during Max Scherzer’s start against his team, but Phillies’ manager Joe Girardi would do it all over again. As MLB started more strict enforcement of pitchers using sticky substances last week, Max Scherzer took the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies last Tuesday night. Scherzer had already been checked twice when Phillies manager Joe Girardi called for another check of the Nationals ace. That’s when things escalated, and Girardi was ejected.
MLBNBC Washington

Bobby Bonilla Day: Max Scherzer Leads DC's Deferred Contract List

Bobby Bonilla Day: Max Scherzer leads DC’s deferred contract list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If you're retired baseball player Bobby Bonilla, July 1 is your personal national holiday. For the rest of us, it’s just Bobby Bonilla Day -- the annual fan celebration that the New York Mets...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Phillies’ Joe Girardi doubles down in sticky stuff feud with Nationals’ Max Scherzer

If nothing else, you have to admire Joe Girardi for sticking to his guns. It was one week ago that the Philadelphia Phillies manager suspected Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer of using an illegal substance on baseballs. After no less than three searches by umpires, Scherzer was deemed clean and Girardi was shown the door after coming on the field for an animated argument with Nationals dugout.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Max Scherzer seeks to end home skid vs. Dodgers

Max Scherzer is standing in the way of the Los Angeles Dodgers extending their winning streak. However, his Washington Nationals teammates have struggled to provide any run support in his most recent outings at home. Looking for their seventh consecutive win, the Dodgers will try to send the Nationals to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Joe Girardi Stands Firm on Incident with Max Scherzer

Just last week, things got a little sticky (pun intended) between Phillies manager Joe Girardi and Nationals ace Max Scherzer. As you probably know by now, Major League Baseball has started cracking down on sticky substances and has started inspecting pitchers – yes, even during innings. This new MLB rule went into effect on June 21, the day before the Phillies-Nationals drama.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Max Scherzer on six inning, 100-pitch start vs Dodgers in 10-5 loss in Nationals Park

Max Scherzer lamented after his 12th and final start of 2020's 60-game COVID campaign that he felt like he was just hitting his stride as things came to an end for the Washington Nationals. It just stinks that the year is over," he said a little while after his last outing. And his goal in the offseason, he said, was to find ways to come back and pitch more efficiently, "from the get-go, and not have to try to wait till my 12th start before I finally feel good.
MLBNBC Washington

Davey Martinez Was ‘Shocked' Max Scherzer Wasn't Named an All-Star

Martinez 'shocked' Max Scherzer wasn't named an All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For the first time since 2012 -- excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season which didn't feature a Midsummer Classic -- Nationals ace Max Scherzer was not named an All-Star, something his manager was quite surprised about. "Max...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

What happened to Max Scherzer in the fourth inning vs the Padres?

Max Scherzer took the mound with a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first last night in Petco Park, and retired the San Diego Padres in order. Then, after a 1-2-3 bottom of the second, the Washington Nationals’ ace came back out in the third inning, up 6-0, and worked around a one-out single for a third scoreless frame.

