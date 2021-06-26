Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DTX. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 200 AM EDT. Target Area: Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Lower Rouge River At DEARBORN affecting Wayne County. Clinton River Near Clinton Township affecting Macomb County. Middle Rouge River Near Dearborn Heights affecting Wayne County. Rouge River At Detroit affecting Wayne County. For the Middle Rouge River...including Dearborn Heights...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Rouge River...including DEARBORN...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Rouge River...including Birmingham, Southfield, Detroit Minor flooding is forecast. For the Clinton River...including Clinton Township, Mt. Clemens Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Rouge River At Detroit. * Until further notice. * At 3:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.9 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.