Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macomb County, MI

Flood Warning issued for Macomb by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DTX. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 200 AM EDT. Target Area: Macomb The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Lower Rouge River At DEARBORN affecting Wayne County. Clinton River Near Clinton Township affecting Macomb County. Middle Rouge River Near Dearborn Heights affecting Wayne County. Rouge River At Detroit affecting Wayne County. For the Middle Rouge River...including Dearborn Heights...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Rouge River...including DEARBORN...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Rouge River...including Birmingham, Southfield, Detroit Minor flooding is forecast. For the Clinton River...including Clinton Township, Mt. Clemens Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Clinton River Near Clinton Township. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 3:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 16.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 PM EDT Saturday was 17.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Southfield, MI
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Clinton, MI
City
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Birmingham, MI
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle Rouge River#The Lower Rouge River#Detroit Minor#Mt Clemens Minor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Non-competes, banks and farms: Five key elements of Biden's executive order

President Biden ’s sweeping executive order on competition targets industries from banking and airlines to technology and health care, declaring war on corporations over anti-competitive practices. It aims to encourage innovation and competition, and boost the U.S. economy, through dozens of consumer-focused and worker-focused provisions. Here are five key elements...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately because of safety concerns found during a review prompted by the deadly collapse of a nearby condominium building, officials said. An engineering firm that examined the 28-story courthouse recommended that it undergo immediate structural repairs and that floors...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy