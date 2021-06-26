Cancel
Cherokee County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE AND JASPER COUNTIES At 927 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen across the warned area. Flooding is ongoing from Racine to Seneca. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. Flooding will be possible at Fidelity Branch at County Road 130, Center Creek at Dogwood Road, and Dry Fork at Pine Road. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Highway 37 at The Spring River southwest of Avilla, Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction, Route O at The Spring River just south of Alba and Route F, 3 miles northeast of Reeds. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
