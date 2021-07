According to Rolling Stone, Marilyn Manson, aka Brian Warner faces new allegations by a new accuser. Fashion Model Ashley Morgan Smithline alleges that Warner choked her, cut her body with a knife and frequently whipped and bit her. The model also says that Warner lured her to the United States from Bangkok with the promise of a movie roll. The film was never realized. Once there, the singer had Smithline move in with him. In an interview with People magazine Smithline details her alleged abuse by Warner. As the number of his accusers grow, and the lawsuits have now risen to four, Warner’s representation vehemently denies these allegations claiming that their relationship lasted a mere week. We will keep you posted on this disturbing, developing story.