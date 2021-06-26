Major freeway and street flooding across metro Detroit

Hundreds of Metro Detroiters are experiencing flooding due to heavy rains overnight. Some of the hardest areas hit—Grosse Pointes, Detroit, Livonia, and Garden City.

Many terrified drivers were trapped in major freeway flooding in Detroit, Dearborn Heights, Grosse Pointes, Livonia, and Garden City.

Phone lines for the the Grosse Pointes Department of Public Safety are currently shut down for emergency and non-emergency calls. Those 911 calls will now be redirected to the Farms Police Department.

Wayne County's severe flooding was due to the county's sewer hitting max capacity. The department of public works is advising residents to monitor their properties over the next few days as the rain continues.

Detroit Public Works is currently out cleaning street drains to minimize street and basement flooding, but currently, there is nowhere for stormwater to go until the water from the rain recedes.

Multiple roads in Van Buren Township are also flooded and the Connor Creek Pumping station in Detroit has failed causing major flooding in the area.

The city has received over 5 inches of rain through Saturday at 6 a.m.

Reopened:

SB M-39 at Ford, Wayne County

List of Freeways currently closed:



Ramp blocked: SB M-10 at EB 94, Wayne County