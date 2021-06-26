Cancel
Sepultura Guitarist Andreas Kisser Has Quit Drinking

Cover picture for the articleSepultura’s Andreas Kisser has given up alcohol. The 52-year-old guitarist discusses his sobriety in a new interview with RockSverige, telling the site, “I quit alcohol almost a year and a half ago now, and I feel clearer.”. Kisser continues:. “I realized I was a slave to alcohol. Every situation where...

