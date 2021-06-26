Cancel
MLB

Yankees and Mets are both in the hunt thanks to mediocre divisions

By Bill Madden, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 14 days ago

The Mets have been in first place since May 8 yet averaged barely 17,000 fans per game since restored to full capacity. The Yankees, though floundering with a multitude of issues, have still never been very far from first place, but averaged barely 25,000 on this recent homestand.

So what gives? As Howie Rose remarked on the air the other day upon surveying a more than half empty Citi Field in a game against the Braves last week: “Where are all the people?”

Well, you could surmise that maybe fans are just turned off with the caliber of baseball these days — and that may be a factor — but the general opinion from officials from both clubs is that people in the northeast are just not ready yet to go out in big crowds. The big test, Yankee and Mets officials both agree, will be the July 2-4 weekend subway series at Yankee Stadium. If that is not a sellout — as Yankee-Mets series always have been — then perhaps baseball has a deeper problem.

In the meantime, it would appear both New York teams can count on playing meaningful baseball games all the way through September if for no other reason than the respective AL East and NL East divisions are both rife with mediocrity with no teams looking capable at this point of breaking away from the pack.

We’ll start with the AL East where the Rays and Red Sox jockeyed back and forth in first place during a three-game series in Tampa Bay last week before typically sparse crowds of under 12,000 at the Trop. For a while, as they boasted the best record in baseball, it appeared the $68.7 million Rays were poised to command the decision with their pitching and defense. But then their ace, Tyler Glasnow, one of the more vocal pitchers decrying the sticky fingers crackdown by MLB, went down with a partially torn ligament in his arm and the Rays proceeded to lose seven straight.

They brought up their highly touted wunderkind Wander Franco to hopefully provide a spark for the offense which leads the majors in strikeouts and is hitting just .228 with runners in scoring position. (For the record, the Yankees .217 average with runners in scoring position is the worst in the AL, but then, Yankee fans knew that.) But what the Rays really need are starting pitchers.

Coincidence or not, since the announced crackdown, their No. 2 starter behind Glasnow, Ryan Yarbrough, was roughed up for 15 hits and 10 earned runs over 8 1/3 innings in his last two starts, while their No. 3, Rich Hill, who had a 3.05 ERA on June 5, was tagged for 13 hits and nine earned runs in 14 2/3 innings in his last two starts. With Glasnow down, presumably for the season, the Rays are now primed to try and win the division using multiple reliever “openers” almost every start. They do have two potentially impact starters in right-handers Luis Patino and Shane Baz at Triple-A Durham and it may just be they’re going to be forced to rush their timetable.

Similarly, the back end of the Red Sox rotation, Garrett Richards, Eduardo Rodriguez and Martin Perez, have all pitched poorly and you have to wonder how long they can sustain themselves as contenders while hoping Chris Sale can somehow provide a lift when he returns from the IL later in the season.

Over in the NL East, it says everything about the state of the division that the Mets, for all their injuries and the absence of production from Francisco Lindor, have been able to maintain first place for most of the season. But the Braves have been besieged with injuries to their starting pitching and the Phillies have continued to be plagued by a failing bullpen. Only in the last 10 days have the Nationals, mostly thanks to the bat of Kyle Schwarber, awoken from their slumber. The Nats had won nine games out of 10 before getting trounced by the Marlins Friday night. With Schwarber hitting eight homers in five of those games, they are a team that bears watching even as Stephen Strasburg remains on the IL. That the “swing and miss” Schwarber had suddenly injected himself into the MVP conversation is especially interesting, if only because pitchers keep throwing him fastballs, against which he’s hitting .295, as opposed to just .167 against breaking balls.

In any case, New York fans can probably count on their two teams being in contention all year. The only question is, when will they start coming out in person to see them?

IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD

File this under the category of “what were they thinking?”: This week, without giving any advance notice to the clubs (for good reason?), MLB introduced new “universal” uniform jerseys and caps players will be wearing at the All-Star Game — these in place of their own team unis which have been the traditional staples of the midsummer classic since the very first one in 1933. Hardly ever have almost all the people involved in baseball — players, team execs, media — been so united in their panning of these hideous navy blue, purple, red and white (how did they leave out yellow?) jerseys and the equally ugly dark blue caps with red logos on top of a purple and white star. This is such a bad idea. No longer will the fans be able to instantly identify their team’s All Stars by their uniforms. Everyone’s gonna look alike now. Whatever moron in Rob Manfred’s office came up with this idea, ought to be fired. I’m sure, as always, there’s a financial angle to this (side clause in their contract with Nike perhaps) — another new uniform for MLB to market. Good luck to that. Who would possibly want them? Is nothing sacred, not even players wearing their own uniforms in the All-Star Game, in baseball anymore? Guess not. … That was quite an eventful game between the Giants and Angels last Wednesday in which Shohei Ohtani struck out nine batters in six innings of one-run ball but the Giants wound up winning 9-3 in the 13th inning when ex-Yankee Mike Tauchman hit a three-run homer after striking out five times previously. Tauchman, who’s been hitting under .200 all year, became the fifth player in history, along with Dexter Fowler , Brian Dozier , Sammy Sosa and Ray Lankford to strike out five times and hit a homer in the same game. … While the Mets may have the distinction of being the most injured team in baseball, the White Sox are a close second with the first five outfielders on their Opening Day depth chart, Eloy Jimenez (pectoral muscle), Luis Robert (hip), Adam Engel (hamstring), Adam Eaton (hamstring) and Billy Hamilton (oblique) all down at once in addition to second baseman Nick Madrigal (out for the season with a torn hamstring) and their primary long reliever Michael Kopech (out since May 26 with a hamstring pull). .... Have to wonder what Al Leiter was thinking watching from the stands last Monday as his son Jack pitched eight brilliant innings, striking out 15, in Vanderbilt’s 1-0 loss to N.C. State, but in the process threw 123 pitches. Good preparation for when Jack turns pro next month and may never throw more than six innings or 100 pitches in a game again.

