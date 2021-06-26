Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cold Spring, NY

Start Reading Now

By Staff
Posted by 
Highlands Current
Highlands Current
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom) Register at splitrockbks.com. Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom) Register at splitrockbks.com. Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.

highlandscurrent.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Highlands Current

Highlands Current

Cold Spring, NY
614
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Highlands Current is a nonprofit, weekly newspaper that covers the Hudson Valley communities of Cold Spring, Garrison, Nelsonville, Philipstown and Beacon.

 https://highlandscurrent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cold Spring, NY
City
Beacon, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Svetlana Alexievich
Person
Mary Karr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#History Book#Splitrockbks Com#Beacon Book Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US has no plans to offer military assistance to Haiti: reports

The Biden administration reportedly has no current plans to offer military assistance to Haiti following the assassination of its president Jovenel Moïse earlier this week. A senior Biden administration official told Reuters and The New York Times late Friday that there were no plans to provide U.S. military assistance to Haiti at this time.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy